A “desperate” plea has gone out to help the vital South Hams Citizens Advice service.
To mark national Volunteers’ Week, the charity held a week-long celebration in recognition of the amazing hard work and dedication of their team of volunteers.
Janie Moor, Chief Officer of the charity said: “Our volunteers really are incredible people, they take time out of their week to help others with all kinds of problems.
“The advice they give does make a difference to people’s lives, and we are grateful to each and every one of them for choosing to volunteer at Citizens Advice South Hams.
“The cost of living crisis has meant we’re seeing lots of people coming to us who may not have needed to use the service before, and with often very complex cases. We have an incredible team but we desperately need more volunteers to join us so we can help even more people at this difficult time.”
Robert, who volunteers at Citizens Advice South Hams explained how volunteering at the charity is a two-way street: “Helping others in their time of need is very rewarding,” he said.
“We often see people coming in at the end of their tether but go out the door with a huge sense of relief. It’s also great working as part of a team – you’re never left on your own to cope with issues and you can always rely on professional support from your supervisor and fellow volunteers.
“Since joining Citizens Advice, I’ve learnt new skills, met new friends and feel like I’ve made a real difference to someone’s life, no matter how small the issue.”
South Hams Citizens Advice is an independent charity and part of the Citizens Advice network, supported by local councils, a variety of specialist funders, and the general public.
If you’re interested in finding out more about volunteering with Citizens Advice South Hams contact [email protected]. No experience is required, full training and support is provided for volunteer roles. For more information about the types of roles we offer visit the website southhamscab.org.uk/get-involved.