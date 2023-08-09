Entries for the Active Devon 2023 Volunteer Awards will close at 5pm on September 10.
The awards are your chance to say thank you to someone you know who goes the extra mile to support people in your community to be more active.
They might be a coach, an activity group leader, a club committee member or a charity group activity organiser.
Whatever their role, their dedication and commitment to volunteering will have made a difference, contributing to improved health and wellbeing within their local communities by providing opportunities for people to move more.
This year they have introduced a new award for ‘Outstanding Young Volunteer of the Year’. This award recognises the positive difference that young volunteers make to enable others to be physically active.
The criteria for this award will be based on a young person between 14 and 25 years of age on the June 5 who has shown exceptional commitment to helping others move more. Nominating is simple and takes just a couple of minutes.
More information on the awards is available here: https://www.activedevon.org/active-devon-volunteer.../
There is a link to the nomination form on this page: https://www.activedevon.org/volunteer-awards/
All volunteers nominated will receive a thank you from Active Devon, shortlisted nominees will be announced and shared on social media and on the website and the winners will receive an award and a celebration with their group or team as well as the chance to showcase the brilliant work that they do.