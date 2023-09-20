Jo Beth Young, a musician, poet and artist, is returning to Totnes on Saturday October 14th with songs, stories and visuals to "navigate the dance of human experience for a show of music and collective healing". She will play at the historic venue of St Mary’s Church.
Formerly known as Talitha Rise and RISE, Jo Beth is known for her "ethereal vocals and mesmeric music" which has won her awards internationally and led to her last two shows in the town selling out.
Her poetic world is interwoven with lullabies and battle cries.
A spokesperson for the show described it as: "At times heartbreaking, but always hopeful and inspiring in the end. Her live shows are known to bring deep, emotional magic to the audience, capturing the attention of the national press who have described her live shows as 'unmissable' and 'exquisite'”.
Her latest single, Wolf Song, has been released ahead of her tour of the UK and Ireland. The song has been taken from her upcoming album Broken Spells.
"The Shadow Navigation Show brings a new, beautifully-crafted, live experience created with acclaimed musician Serious Child. Aligned with spiritually charged storytelling, hypnotic original songs with an atmospheric film and visual backdrop - this promises to be an unforgettable night with acclaimed musician cellist Ben Roberts joining her on stage. Special guest will be the much lauded singer-songwriter Ed Gild." Doors are 7.30pm for a 8pm start. Tickets are available from Eventbrite here: https://jobethyoung.eventbrite.co.uk