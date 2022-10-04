A38 death crash police appeal
POLICE investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A38 at Smithaleigh are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Police were called to reports of an overturned vehicle in a field off the A38 at around 10.30am on Sunday, October 2.
Officers attended and found a deceased man in his 20s from the Plymouth area, near the vehicle. His next of kin have been informed.
A police spokesperson said: ‘Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances that led to the collision, which is thought to have taken place in the early hours of Saturday, October 1.
‘If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting 330 of Sunday 2 October.’
