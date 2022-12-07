While businesses large and small can take steps to help themselves grow, it is also about what is on offer to help people acquire the skills they need in a 21st-century economy. Already £2bn extra has been invested within our schools, but we must also raise awareness of our incredible Further Education colleges and the courses on offer that help people upskill and retrain throughout their lives. Equipping people with the tools to help them change careers will not only help create the skills we need, but will enhance the knowledge of each and every one of us. We must, as the Prime Minister stated, end the notion that “learning is something you finish at 18”. Rather we are offering a Lifetime Skills Guarantee to ensure that no one who wishes to retrain or upskill is ever denied the opportunity to do so.