Following the success of their Warm Space – Happy Place initiative last Winter, Kingsbridge Care Hub will be offering the same much-needed support again this year.
As Graham Smith, Chairman of local independent charity Kingsbridge Age Concern, explained: “It may seem somewhat early to be talking about winter in September but we have already had numerous phone calls from local people concerned about how they are going to manage this winter. With the withdrawal of the Winter Fuel Allowance impacting so many pensioners, plus the energy price cap increase and the significant rise in both electricity and gas prices which will affect everyone, we know there are very many of our older population dreading the coming colder months.”
As a designated Warm Space, people are welcome to use the Care Hub as somewhere to be to keep warm at no cost to themselves.
Last year it proved invaluable for a wide range of people from home workers; parents or carers at home with young children; and those facing the difficult choices between heating and eating.
Come and enjoy some warmth, company if you wish, and use our electricity – with free tea/coffee available, even a free mug of soup and a roll.
What could be better?
The Care Hub is open from 8.00am to 1.00pm Monday to Saturdays at Ilbert Road, Kingsbridge TQ7 1DZ so do please come in out of the cold.