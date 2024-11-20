In the second part of my visit to London on a budget we start in Hendon and the very extensive collection of the RAF Museum.

A Lancaster bomber at the RAF Museum in Hendon
In the City you’ll find the ‘Old Lady of Threadneedle Street’, also known as the Bank of England, but it won’t cost you anything to visit its museum and you can even handle (a well-secured) solid gold bar.

The Bank of England
I was a big fan of the Channel Four comedy Friday Night Dinner and I managed to track down the famous suburban house which is at 23 Parkside, Mill Hill if you’d like to call in for ‘crimble crumble.’

The famous Beigel Bake in Brick Lane
To the East End and a wander around my late father’s ‘manor’ Bethnal Green.

He was a true Cockney and his father was a fire fighter in the Blitz.

The former centre of the newspaper industry
Visit Beigel Bake in Brick Lane for lunch then wander into the City of London passing through Fleet Street, the former centre of the national newspaper industry.

Buckingham Palace
Primrose Hill offers great views
The Isokon Flats in Hampstead once home to people including Agatha Christie and Bauhaus emigre Walter Gropius
A little beyond my budget- The Savoy Hotel
The Great Fire of London Monument near St Paul's Cathedral
The Old Royal Naval College at Greenwich
Horseguards Parade
