In the second part of my visit to London on a budget we start in Hendon and the very extensive collection of the RAF Museum.
In the City you’ll find the ‘Old Lady of Threadneedle Street’, also known as the Bank of England, but it won’t cost you anything to visit its museum and you can even handle (a well-secured) solid gold bar.
I was a big fan of the Channel Four comedy Friday Night Dinner and I managed to track down the famous suburban house which is at 23 Parkside, Mill Hill if you’d like to call in for ‘crimble crumble.’
To the East End and a wander around my late father’s ‘manor’ Bethnal Green.
He was a true Cockney and his father was a fire fighter in the Blitz.
Visit Beigel Bake in Brick Lane for lunch then wander into the City of London passing through Fleet Street, the former centre of the national newspaper industry.