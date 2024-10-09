The South Hams talented food and drink scene was alive at the 13th Food Drink Devon Awards.
Over 450 individuals from the county’s finest food and drink producers, hospitality and catering businesses and speciality retailers celebrated in style at the esteemed awards’ ceremony, held at Sandy Park the home to Gallagher Premiership Rugby team, the Exeter Chiefs.
Competition was fierce in the ‘Taste of Devon Product Awards’ with a staggering 340 product entries.
From the 340 product entries, all of which were blind-tasted by independent judges, some really impressed achieving a faultless score of 100 per cent and a ‘Platinum’ award.
Deserving producers and their products were those who gained a ‘Taste of Devon Product Award’
FIKA Coffee House in Kingsbridge for their Biltong and Ivybridge Brewing Co for their Moorland Mosaic and Red Lake.
Other ‘Platinum’ winners included Salcombe Distilling Co.’s ‘Four Seas’ by Salcombe Gin, Sharpham Dairy and their Sharpham Elmhirst and South Devon Chilli Farm’s Hot Salsa.
Bayards Cove Inn (Dartmouth) was the proud winner of the ‘Best Pub’ category with judges commending them for a ‘memorable dining experience’ and commenting on their ‘passion for Devon's culinary landscape’.
Shilstone House Cafe (Modbury) took home the accolade for ‘Best Café’, judges described it as ‘a real hidden gem’.
The Cott Inn at Dartington won the Gold Award in the Hospitality section.
In the ‘Retail Awards’ ‘Best Large Retailer’ went to Loddiswell’s Aune Valley Meat, described as ‘wow’ with floor to ceiling displays of Devon produce.
This year’s awards’ ceremony promoted sustainability and minimising waste.
All the heart trophies presented were crafted by DCW Polymers from reformed plastic, sourced exclusively from local hospitality businesses.
Nurturing the next generation of culinary talent, students from the Michael Caines Academy at Exeter College designed, created and served the canapes during the welcome drinks and helped serve the meal throughout the evening.
The menu was created and overseen by Craig Beacham head chef at Sandy Park with Matt Mason, chef director and head chef, James Checkley, both from Winslade Manor, creating the dessert.
They all transformed the best raw ingredients into a delicious banquet with the menu featuring fabulous local seasonal produce including from Sharpham Dairy.
Commenting on the awards; Greg Parsons, Chair of Food Drink Devon, said: "Devon boasts a world class food and drink scene and a growing community of companies doing ‘good’ business together.
“This year, we’ve seen a record number of entries for the Food Drink Devon Awards and it’s no surprise that we’ve also recognised a record number of Gold and Platinum winners.
Covering food production, preparation, retailing, cooking and service, the Food Drink Devon Awards honour businesses demonstrating a consistent commitment to quality, sustainability, provenance, excellent customer service and support for their local communities and other local businesses.