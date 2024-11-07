Harbertonford Primary School, part of the Link Academy Trust, has welcomed a new headteacher this academic year, Mr Jack Pemberton.
He has kicked off the term by holding an open meeting with parents and carers to hear what matters most to them about the school.
Mr Pemberton takes over from Mrs Anne Burns who left the school at the end of the summer.
He was previously Associate Principal at Dartmouth Academy, overseeing the primary element of the all- through school and he also taught at Stoke Fleming Primary School.
Mr Pemberton is originally from the Lake District and now lives in Dartmouth.
He has had a long teaching career, which has involved working in schools in London prior to settling in the South Hams.
Harbertonford Primary School is a thriving church school; it has served the children and families of the village since it was built in 1963.
During their last inspection, Ofsted noted that leaders at all levels share and sustain an ambitious vision for the school and that excellent relationships between adults and pupils and between the pupils themselves, together with rich learning experiences, promote good learning.
Mr Jack Pemberton, Headteacher at Harbertonford Primary School said:
“I want to first say how excited I am to be taking on the role of Headteacher at Harbertonford, I believe it is a privilege to lead this wonderful school within this small but vibrant community.
“The first couple of days of term with the children have reminded me what a joy it is to work in this profession.
“They came back on Thursday morning with a confident spring in their step, ready to write a new chapter in their lives.
“My vision is for the school not only to provide academic excellence, but also varied opportunities so every child can find out where their talents lie.
“A rich education has the power to change young people’s lives.
“I want the children of today to have a future filled with choice and opportunity, and that journey begins in primary school.”
Harbertonford Church of England Primary School is a state primary school for boys and girls between two and 11 years.