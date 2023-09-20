It’s only saving grace is it doesn’t apply in the AONB or Dartmoor National Park. The government is suggesting we lift this restriction. I cannot think of a single more destructive piece of legislation of the natural beauty of the South Hams. We have plenty of policies that allow sympathetic barn conversions, in the right places to be turned into residential houses. However, If the government gets its way, every isolated barn will be allowed, by right, to be changed into a house with all the residential paraphernalia and light pollution that goes with it. The suburbanisation of the AONB. If, like me, it’s something that concerns you please respond on-line (https://consult.levellingup.gov.uk/planning-development-management/permitted-development-rights-consultation/) and/or contact your MP.