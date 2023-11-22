Crew members of RNLI Salcombe came together recently to say farewell to colleagues, David, and Jen Moxham, who along with daughter Amé will soon be jetting off to a new life in New Zealand, after some 15 years of service with RNLI Salcombe.
David and Jen were not only prepared to put to sea, at a moment’s notice, to aid those in distress but as landlords of The Fortescue Inn, their support of their fellow crew members will never be forgotten.
A spokesperson said: ‘‘Hosting the celebrations of award ceremonies, births, marriage, social events and even the passing of colleagues, they made sure they were done to the highest of standards.
‘‘If it was bacon rolls at 5am after a night at sea, then David and Jen made sure it was done.’’
The spokesperson continued:
‘‘It is not just the lifeboat crew who will miss them, they have gained a huge respect from the town and the local community for their help and support to the many groups and associations which will burn long in the memory of all.
‘‘Our very best wishes for the future and thanks go out to David, Jen, and Amé.’’
