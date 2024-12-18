Pupils have been saying a cheerful "bonjour" to their new pen pals across the Channel this term!
Students in Years 7 to 11 studying French have started writing letters to their new friends in Normandy, kicking off a fun and exciting exchange.
Not only will they get to practise their language skills, but they'll also have the chance to learn all about life in France, from what their pen pals enjoy doing to the unique experiences of teenagers in Normandy.
It's a fantastic way to connect with another culture while improving their French in a fun, real-world way!
I am glad that Dartmouth Academy and the Dartmouth and District Foodbank continue to work together to best support our school and wider community.
This month we received a number of vouchers from the Dartmouth Foodbank that will support our community with their grocery shopping.
Lastly, I’d like to wish everyone a belated Merry Christmas.
We’ve truly been getting into the festive spirit here at school.
Some of our pupil leaders had the wonderful opportunity to attend the carol service at the Britannia Royal Naval College, spreading joy and cheer.
We also took part in the Stoke Fleming Christmas Tree Festival, where our ‘Kitchmas’ tree was beautifully decorated by our talented Year 6 and Year 7 pupils.
The tree was adorned with festive decorations, including a special fairy crafted by our students, making it a truly magical addition to the celebration.
Deputy head boy, Edison, has written a few thoughts about his role:
As deputy head boy I have supported the head boy in his leadership role and have enjoyed acting as an ambassador for my school.
I am looking forward to expanding my role as head boy, particularly through my work with Exeter University as part of the Young Persons Advisory Group and the pupil leadership team.