Local creative thinkers in and around Dartmouth are being invited to “put their own stamp on the town’s future history” by entering a competition to name Dartmouth’s newest retirement community and be in with the chance of winning a cash prize.
Developer and manager of retirement communities, McCarthy Stone, is challenging locals to come up with a name for its forthcoming Retirement Living Plus development on Townstal Road, which will comprise a stylish collection of one- and two-bedroom apartments exclusively designed for the over 70s.
Verity McKay, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, said: "Our latest development in Dartmouth will offer a unique opportunity for retirees to continue enjoying an independent and active lifestyle within a vibrant community, and so we are eager to find a suitable name that reinforces this.
“We are looking for a name which will really represent the local community, and it can be anything from suggestions that honour local landmarks or scenery, to paying homage to the history of the pretty coastal town.
“We can’t wait to see the suggestions.”
To be in with a chance of naming the new Dartmouth development and winning £200, you can email [email protected] with your proposed development name and the reason behind it.
You are asked to include your name and contact details in the email and add ‘Dartmouth naming competition’ in the email subject header.
The competition is open to people of all ages from the local and surrounding areas, and the deadline for entries is April 29.