A MAJOR Devon road experienced significant delays for motorists when a vehicle caught fire near South Brent at approximately 11:45 BST. National Highways reported the closure of the westbound carriageway on the A38.
The incident caused traffic jams stretching back several miles for people traveling towards Plymouth. Emergency services responded promptly, extinguishing the car fire.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service reported that the cause of the fire on the major Devon road was accidental, resulting in the complete destruction of the vehicle.
Two fire crews swiftly responded to the scene, employing a hose-reel jet and breathing apparatus to extinguish the flames. Additionally, they utilised an environmental pack to clean up any spillages caused by the incident.