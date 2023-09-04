POLICE on Dartmoor have divided opinions after tackling ‘speeding’ cyclists.
Officers from the Devon and Cornwall roads policing team posted a video on social media of a group of cyclists seen breaking a speed limit.
They were warning cyclists to be aware of the speeds after spotting a group travelling at about 40mph on the Dartmoor road which has a limit of 30mph.
They said: ‘Cyclists, please be mindful of your speeds and just how this will effect you in the event of a collision.
‘This group on Dartmoor observed travelling at near 40mph on a 30mph restricted road.
‘All stopped and offered appropriate words of advice.’
The post prompted several hundred comments, sparking debate about whether speed limits apply to cyclists.