DEVON and Cornwall Police have recovered three vehicles stolen in Devon yesterday morning, Tuesday, January 16 - and are appealing for help to find two which remain missing.
Officers issued a warning to motorists yesterday after a spate of early morning thefts of vehicles left unattended with their engines running.
Four were taken while their owners were attempting to de-ice their windscreens.
The Force also received a report of a delivery van being stolen while it was pulled over at the side of the road.
A pair of BMWs taken from Half Moon Village in Newton St Cyres have since been located by police in the Thorverton area.
A red Volkswagen T-Roc stolen from Newton Abbot was also recovered in Tedburn St Mary.
All three vehicles are now being forensically examined as part of ongoing enquiries.
Officers are appealing to the public for help to find two remaining vehicles reported stolen on Tuesday, January 16.
A white Peugeot 3008, registration DA68 HLG, was taken from a property in Tedburn St Mary at around 8.10am.
Officers also received a report that a white Mercedes Sprinter delivery van, registration PN67 CEU, was stolen from Somerville Crescent in Exeter at around 3.10am.
The driver had stopped to sort some parcels in the back of the vehicle when it was taken.
Chief Inspector Simon Jenkinson, of Devon and Cornwall Police’s Roads Policing Team, said: “Cold weather is forecast for the rest of the week, so we’re urging motorists to extra time to de-ice their vehicles in the mornings.
“Please don’t leave vehicles running if unattended.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact police via the Force website here or by calling 101 quoting log 152 of 16/01/24
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.