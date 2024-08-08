The Commissioner, together with Acting Chief Constable Jim Colwell and Chief Crown Prosecutor (South West) Victoria Cook, has issued an open letter to communities regarding the recent disorder in the South West.
The Local Criminal Justice Board (LCJB) for Devon, Cornwall, and the Isles of Scilly has condemned the recent outbreak of violence in the region, which occurred under the guise of protest.
The LCJB has made it clear that while legitimate protest is supported, the violence, racism, disorder, and criminal damage seen in recent days will not be tolerated.
In a statement issued on Thursday, 8 August, the LCJB reassured the community that criminal justice agencies are responding swiftly to these acts of criminality.
Authorities have already charged individuals involved both locally and nationally, with several individuals being remanded into custody at various locations. Of the six people arrested in Plymouth, four have pleaded guilty to offences under Section 2 of the Public Order Act 1986.
Sentencing for their crimes is due to happen on Thursday, 8 August, and their photographs have already been released to the public. The LCJB said, "Working together with our LCJB partners, we will act quickly and continue to use all powers available at our disposal to bring these criminals to justice."
The LCJB also emphasised that it is working closely with its partnership intelligence and information systems to ensure that it has national and local resources available to respond to any future disorder and keep communities safe.
The Board expressed its gratitude to the law-abiding people of Devon and Cornwall for their support and gave a commitment that "where we have evidence of people choosing to participate in any activity of this nature, either directly or online, they will be arrested, detained, charged, and sentenced," the statement said.
The public is urged to report any information about planned violent disorder by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org, or by calling 101. In an emergency call 999.