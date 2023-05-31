DETECTIVES have launched a murder enquiry following the suspicious death of a woman at an address in Plymouth.
Police received a report of concern for the welfare of a woman at an address on Colwill Road, Plymouth, at around 1.20am today, Wednesday, May 31.
Officers attended and found a woman aged in her 50s, deceased at the scene.
A 32-year-old man from Plymouth, who was located in the Yelverton area, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.
Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via the website here or by calling 101 quoting log 42 of 31/5/23.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at: Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.