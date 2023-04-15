Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the A379 between Kingsbridge and Bantham Cross on Friday 14 April are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a black Suzuki motorcycle and a black Kia Ceed at around 2.20pm.
As a result of the collision, the 59-year-old male rider of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
A 64-year-old woman was treated in hospital for minor injuries.
Local officers as well as officers from the Roads Policing Team and the Serious Collision Investigation Team attended the scene.
The road remained closed while a forensic examination of the scene was completed. It was reopened by around 10.50pm.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log number 395 of 14/04/23.