The driver of an orange Suzuki Swift escaped injury after the car they were driving crashed through a gap in a farm wall on the A379 between Dartmouth and Stoke Fleming.
The car was left hanging into a farmer’s field just above a sharp bend in the road.
Police say no-one was injured in the accident, which happened at around 11pm on Sunday night.
A Devon and Cornwall Police Force spokesman said: “This was a non-injury, single-vehicle collision which happened at about 11pm on Sunday February 12.
“Recovery of the vehicle is being arranged.”