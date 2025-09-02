A staggering 60% of adults in the South West either don’t have a Will or have one that’s out-of-date, a national Will-writing charity has revealed.

Will Aid’s poll, which surveyed more than 2,000 people across the country, found 50% in the South West haven’t made a Will, and 10% admitted theirs did not reflect their current wishes.

Financial pressures seem to be holding people back – with 20% citing the cost of instructing a solicitor as the reason they haven’t sorted a Will.

Peter de Vena Franks, Will Aid Campaign Director, said: “We know thinking about death is uncomfortable and considering your final wishes can be daunting. Having a Will is essential for ensuring your wishes are respected and providing peace of mind for you and your loved ones.”