The 5k route follows the Dart Trail from Totnes to Sharpham (The route goes from Steam Packet end of the cycle path (the start is about 50 metres up the path for safety reasons) along the cycle path until it forks (one lower path to Sharpham one higher path to Ashprington). The route continues about 100 metres up the Ashprington path and then there’s a turnaround at the top of the hill and back to the Steam Packet.)