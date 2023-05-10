Totnes chiefs have given their overwhelming support to calls for a blanket 20mph speed limit throughout the town’s residential streets.
Town councillor Jacqi Hodgson received a unanimous ‘yes’ to her motion to back the 20’s Plenty for Devon campaign, and to lobby Devon County Council to introduce the speed limit in areas of Totnes where people live, work or play.
Speaking at Monday’s full town council meeting, Cllr Hodgson, who also represents Totnes as a county councillor, is campaigning for any parish or town council wishing to adopt the 20mph speed limit, to be able to do so easily.
She said: “Slowing down doesn’t just make for safer streets, it means more people will feel safe using the streets on their bikes and when they are walking. It also means people will be slowing down, especially if they are coming through on the A385. You don’t get that revving up and just zooming off, so it actually reduces the emissions as well.
“Harberton, Dartington and Staverton have all adopted this so we are in good company. The road through Harberton is a nightmare, it’s split the village centre because people speed through. If you can bring the speed right down, suddenly people feel they can breathe a little bit more easily and it’s a little bit less stressy.
“Cornwall has done this as a default, so can we. Changes are happening in the cities — London and Bristol – they can do it, so we can too and we need to push for it.”
Cllr Sarah Collinson said the 20mph rule in rural France is ‘really effective.’ She said: “It’s a no brainer when it comes to what we now know about air pollution and how much difference it makes to emissions. To cut that 10mph speed, is going to have a really big impact.
She added: “I don’t really understand why we have to ask for it and why it isn’t a decision DCC isn’t making independently.”