From the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25 right through to December 10, events will take place across Devon to mark 16 Days of Action and call for an end to violence against women and girls.
16 Days of Action is an annual campaign by the United Nation’s World Health Organisation and is supported in Devon by the Interpersonal and gender-based Violence and abuse Partnership Board, part of Safer Devon Partnership.
Domestic abuse, sexual violence and violence against women and girls are the most common forms of violence in Devon with the number of people affected every year estimated to be in the tens of thousands.
Throughout the 16 days organisations and community groups across Devon are hosting a range of events and activities to help bring communities together, shine a light on the support available to victims and survivors and to campaign to end all violence against women and girls.
Events include activities and displays at Positive Lights, Exeter, Reclaim the Night marches in Exeter and Barnstaple and an online webinar on spotting the signs of domestic abuse in young people and children and how to support young people affected by trauma.
To find out more and to view the full calendar of events taking place in Devon, visit the Safer Devon website: www.devon.gov.uk/news/take-16-days-of-action-to-end-violence-against-women-and-girls/
Liz Cirasuolo, the Violence against Women and Girls Strategic Lead said: “Because these issues are so widespread in our communities and affect all of us, it is paramount that communities take action in standing up to violence against women and girls. 16 Days of Action is an opportunity for all of us to get involved, learn more and show our support to all the victims and survivors in Devon.”
Councillor Roger Croad, Cabinet Member for Public Health, Communities and Equality, said: “It is a fact that tens of thousands of women and girls in Devon are affected by violence every year.
“The high numbers mean that it is likely that most women you know will have experienced a form of gender-based violence at some point in their lives.
“This is unacceptable and must not be tolerated and I welcome and fully support this campaign as it serves to remind us all that not only is this a reality for many women and girls, but we all have a responsibility to look out for each other.
“That’s why organisations around Devon, including Devon County Council, are uniting over 16 days to take action.
“The events are being hosted by a range of different organisations, but all have a united purpose, to call for the prevention and elimination of violence and coercive behaviour against women and girls.”
If you are experiencing or have experienced domestic abuse, sexual violence and abuse, you are concerned about someone else or you are concerned about your own behaviour there is help available.