It is imperative that we conserve water as there is current a water crisis due to people and companies misusing this essential resource. As 70% of our planet being covered in water it is easy to think that it will always be plentiful. However, this is not the case as we need freshwater to: drink, to farm and to live but only 3% of the world’s water is fresh water, and two-thirds of that is tucked away in frozen glaciers or otherwise unavailable for our use (but if melted the global sea levels would rise approximately 230 feet, thereby flooding every coastal city on the planet and cause irreversible damage).