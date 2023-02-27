Another way to become more energy effect is by upgrading to double glazed windows as this could save you an eye watering £235 a year according to the Energy Saving Trust. It will also have the added benefit of reducing sound pollution from the outside. According to FENSE, double glazed windows are also more secure than single glazed windows because they are twice as tough. With an additional pane of glass, it is one more line of defence between your home and any unwanted intruders.