Students at Malborough with South Huish Primary School have been busy performing festive shows and enjoying an abundance of Christmas celebrations this week to raise money for charity.
Their Nativity performances were a huge hit, after lots of hard work in rehearsals.
A spokesperson for the school said: “We were delighted to welcome parents, carers and members of the local community to St Peter’s and All Saints Church on Tuesday for our Nativity performances. Classes 1 and 2 performed ‘A King is born’ in the morning and Classes 3 and 4 ‘Lights, camel, action’ in the evening. It was lovely for the children to be able to give their Christmas performance in church for the first time since 2019 and the introduction of Covid-19 restrictions.”
On Wednesday, they had a festive day of fun, which saw the children adorning Christmas jumpers to raise money for Save the Children, a charity that works to support children in over 100 countries, and has been doing so for over one hundred years.
The charity’s aims for 2030 are that no child dies from preventable causes before their fifth birthday; all children learn from a quality basic education and violence against children is no longer tolerated.
The students also took part in a sponsored Santa run at Marlborough Playing Fields in the morning and a bake-off challenge to spread some Christmas cheer.
The schools spokesperson said: “Christmas Jumper Day saw a colourful array of Christmas jumpers in school. The children had great fun taking part in a Christmas Jumper Day Bake-Off! In the afternoon our school choir was joined by our local community in the church where they performed a selection of Christmas songs and Carols. Everyone then returned to school to meet Santa (courtesy of Salcombe Rotary Club) and enjoy hot chocolate and mince pies.”
On Thursday, the children held a Christingle service at St Peter’s and All Saints Church, in aid of The Children’s Society.
They said of the festivities: “the children brought oranges to school with which to make their Christingles in readiness for our Christingle Service in church in the afternoon. Again, it was lovely to welcome so many parents, carers and members of the community to join us in this part of our Christmas celebrations.”
The Children’s Society are a national charity that help young people facing abuse, exploitation and neglect. They have been running for 140 years and support children through their most serious life challenges campaigning for social changes that will improve the lives of children who need hope most.