DARTMOUTH Rowing Club were proudly represented at the British Rowing Junior Inter-Regional Regatta held at Holme Pierrepont, Nottingham, on Saturday, writes Hilary Bastone.
The 12 Junior Inter-Regional Regatta teams are based on the British Rowing Regions, with the Thames Region split into its three sub-regions and Wales competing with WAGS.
The club’s Women’s Junior 15 coxed quad sculls crew of Maisie Pichowski, Lily Abbott, Emma Eggleton, Neve Blair and cox, Mabel Abbott, qualified to represent the West Region at trials held Totnes earlier this year.
They were up against some tough competition but not only represented the West Region but ‘carried the flag’ for the West of England Amateur Rowing Association and Dartmouth Rowing Club.
In the semi-finals they were placed sixth and qualified for the B final in which they also came sixth.
Club Coach Marc Alderman was full of praise for the youngsters and said: “The girls competed with some outstanding crews and gave it their all over the demanding course - they will have gained useful experience from this opportunity.”