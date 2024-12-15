THE annual Silly Christmas Hats Tennis Tournament at Salcombe Tennis Club took place last Thursday in remarkably kind weather.
10 players rolled up to play, all having a competitive and fun time.
Each lady played with and against the other entrants in her group. The winner of the tennis competition was Nicola Baker winning 19 points with Fran Gifford in second place with 16.
As is always customary, silly Christmas hats were worn, ranging from handmade festive chocolate box creations to off-the-internet turkey toppers.
During the buffet lunch, Lynn Gledhill came along to judge the hats and declared Jo Grant as the winner, earning a bottle of wine kindly donated by Luscombe Maye for her efforts.
Fingers crossed that the weather remains calm over the Christmas period, allowing for tennis to continue being played at Salcombe Tennis Club- happy Christmas to all players!