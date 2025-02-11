KINGSBRIDGE RFC U14s had a fierce battle away to Topsham, returning home victorious after a 19-12 win, writes Daryl Gibbons.
A later kick-off time ensured the team was awake and raring to go, and this positive mindset saw the first try go to Kingsbridge, with Harry (Griffo) crossing within minutes of the kickoff.
A return from injury saw Jenson and Harry (Gitto) bolster the front line to help the Kings dominate in the scrums throughout the game.
Tough try-saving tackles from Bryn, Tayte and both Charlies from start to finish helped to keep Topsham with only two tries for the day.
Jude scored the Kings’ second try after squeezing through the defence from the breakdown on the try line, and Harry (Griffo) crossed again, breaking down the wing before putting the ball down between the posts to help Henry slot the conversion, giving him two out of three conversions for the match.
A well-fought battle, a few sore bodies, but a brilliant win for Kingsbridge.