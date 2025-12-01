KINGSBRIDGE RFC 38 Plymstock Oaks 12
WHAT difference a week makes as Kingsbridge RFC stormed to a thoroughly deserved 38-12 victory over close rivals Plymstock Oaks.
Putting last week’s disappointment behind them, Kingsbridge produced a performance of power and pace, despite having to reorganise the side once again.
The game started with Plymstock having all the possession and it was only strong defence from Kings that kept them out, Will Haddy was notably outstanding.
Having weathered the storm, Kings gradually got back into the game, and from a lineout drive that took them close, they recycled the ball, sending Tom Winzer over for the first points of the game. Banfield adding the extra.
Kings, by now, had established control in the forwards and from another impressive lineout drive, Rich powered over. Banfield converting.
Kingsbridge were soon on the scoreboard again as veteran Ali Hamilton was on hand to touch down after another powerful drive from their forwards. Banfield converting excellently. A quickly taken tap and go penalty saw Baldry break free and give a clear run-in for Morgan to extend King’s lead even further.
With Oaks down to 14 after a yellow card, Kings should have scored more, but too often overlaps we overlooked and were eventually punished as Oaks drove over for their first points of the game, just before half time, leaving Kings leading 26-5.
The hosts started the second half still dominating and it wasn’t long before Foss bulldozed his way over to score in the corner. Banfield slotting the conversion from wide.
Kings understandably appeared to take their foot off the pedal and allowed Oaks to get a foothold in the game, which they did with another try.
Kingsbridge had the last laugh though, Baldry delivering an exquisite hand off on his way through for their sixth score. A late yellow went against them but they held on well to win 38-12.
