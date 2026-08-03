EXETER Chiefs are mourning the loss of Robin Cowling, whose dedication to developing players helped transform the club from an amateur side into a Premiership force.
Cowling, who has died aged 82, spent almost two decades involved with the Chiefs after joining the club’s coaching staff in 1997.
A former England international and farmer by trade, Cowling enjoyed a distinguished playing career before moving into coaching. He made 216 appearances for Gloucester Rugby and was the nephew of legendary Gloucester RFC captain John A’Bear.
After moving to Market Harborough in 1974 to work as a farm manager, Cowling joined Leicester Tigers. He became England reserve prop before earning eight international caps between 1977 and 1979.
During his time with Leicester, he helped the club win three successive John Player Cup Finals and also represented the Barbarians before retiring at the end of the 1980/81 season.
Cowling joined Exeter Chiefs as forwards coach in 1998 and later became scrum coach and team manager under Rob Baxter, playing a key role in the club’s historic promotion to the Premiership and early years in the top-flight.
His greatest impact came through his work identifying and nurturing young talent. He was involved in academy rugby from the start of the professional era after being asked by RFU technical director Don Rutherford to run a pilot South West academy scheme.
Cowling regularly drove young Cornish players from his home in Helston to Exeter for training, helping open the door to professional careers for players including Neil Clark, Jason Hobson, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Jack Nowell.
Chief executive Tony Rowe CBE said: “Robin was a lovely man who dedicated so much of his time and energy to helping us progress from an amateur club to a fully professional club.”
Director of rugby Rob Baxter added: “I cannot express enough how much Robin contributed to the success we have had as a club and to the success some young players, particularly those from Cornwall, have had because of his determination to get the best out of people.
“I’ve been receiving messages from players who know he changed their lives. There really can be no bigger compliment than that.”
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