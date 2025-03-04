Kingsbridge RFC U14s 33-26 Exmouth
KINGSBRIDGE U14s continued their winning ways, making it three victories in a row as they welcomed Exmouth RFC to High House, writes Daryl Gibbons.
Exmouth opened the scoring in the sunshine, catching Kings napping to score the first of nine tries in the game.
The boys’ new winning attitude saw them bounce straight back with a quick try of their own and they were working tirelessly in all aspects of the game.
A thrilling first half saw Exmouth only a conversion ahead, 12-14 at the break, before coming out and putting another try on the board.
Not to be deterred, the Kings boys added three more tries with Finley scoring the winning points before a tense final few minutes. Also on the score sheet were Harry (Griffo), Jenson, Charlie W and Issac with Henry slotting 4 out of the five conversions. Well done to the team on another victory.