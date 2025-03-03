EXETER Chiefs have confirmed that prop Marcus Street will leave the club at the end of the season to join Gallagher Premiership rivals Saracens.
Street will bring to an end a nine-year stint with the Devon club, having made his debut as a 17-year-old against Cardiff Blues in the LV= Cup back in November 2016.
During that time, the 26-year-old tight-head has amassed almost 100 appearances for the first team in all competitions, including coming off the bench in Saturday’s Premiership Rugby Cup win over Sale Sharks.
A product of the club’s academy system, initially at Bicton College, then Exeter College - whom he helped to win the National AASE League title in 2016 - he has also represented England at both U18s and U20s level.
“I’m excited for the future,” said Street, who has signed a two-year deal with the Londoners. “It will be interesting to see what can bring for me as it’ll be good to get chucked into the deep end of a new environment.
“It has been incredible to be a Chief. Words can’t really describe what it has meant to me. I’ve made some really cool memories and I can honestly say it has been amazing to wear the shirt. I’ve loved my time at the club, meeting so many great team-mates and working with coaches who have done so much for me in my career.”
Street’s impact at the club has been hailed by Director of Rugby, Rob Baxter, who added: “We’d like to thank Marcus for all the hard work he’s put in over the years. He’s been a great, locally-produced player, who came through our academy, the England age-grade set-up and then moved on to become a senior player.
“We wish him all the best in his time at a new club and hope everything goes well for him.”