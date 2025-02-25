KINGSBRIDGE RFC U14 boys travelled up to Plymouth Argaum for a strong 31-0 win in the mud, reports Daryl Gibbons.
Driving wind and rain saw the Kings do some driving of their own scoring a lovely driving maul try from a line out.
A slippery ball created a few knock-ons leading to multiple scrums which were dominated by the Kings pack.
Confidence from the first whistle saw the Kings score four unanswered tries in the first half, courtesy of Jude, Jack, Tayte and Harry (Griffo). Tough weather conditions saw Finley slot three out of four conversions.
A half-time huddle was welcomed and needed to keep warm.
Argaum came out strong after the break and worked hard to try and get some points on the board, but the Kings intensity proved too tough.
One more try was added to the final score with Jenson crossing the line, leaving the U14s with two consecutive away wins and boosting the team morale. Well done.