Counties 3 Tribute Devon South & West
SALCOMBE 33 TOTNES 11
SALCOMBE RFC’s Counties 3 Tribute Devon South & West clash with Totnes was a strange match in that it was primarily played at one end of the pitch in both halves, reports John Sprague.
That this was the end furthest away from the clubhouse and large home crowd was a source of comment from spectators, many of whom had enjoyed the pre-lunch Sponsors and VPs lunch and were suitably vocal.
Salcombe very soon established their superiority, setting up camp in the Totnes 22 and after trying two lineout and drive moves that failed, they soon realised their visitors did not intend on making it easy for them.
However, after five minutes, Totnes had the put in at a scrum about 10 metres from their line which was taken by Salcombe against the head, giving number eight Kieron Clarke the chance to blast over under the posts. Brother Lee converted for 7-0.
Salcombe maintained their superiority despite vigorous Totnes defence and spent the next 15 minutes butchering chance after chance in the main by poor handling.
Eventually, following a Totnes yellow card, Salcombe put together a good handling move which saw full-back Tom Harvey score out wide. The conversion narrowly failed but they boasted a 12-0 lead all the same
The Crabs continued pressing but missing chances and in one ludicrous instance, a player who could have touched down himself decided to pass only for one of the visitors' speedy young backs to intercept and run 75 yards. When in danger of being caught, he threw the best and possibly longest pass of the day to a supporting colleague who scored wide out to make the halftime score 12-5.
While still being comfortably in control, Salcombe seemed to be playing too much of the game now pinned down in their own half. They didn't look like conceding another try and indeed in one of their rare forays into enemy territory, a penalty move enabled Hamish Rooney to touch down and extend the score to 19-5 as Lee Clarke's conversion succeeded.
Totnes now played their best rugby of the afternoon forcing Salcombe to concede penalties, one of which was for backchat to the ref, which enabled them to move the score to 19-11 and give the home crowd a fit of the jitters as Totnes played well and Salcombe didn't.
But when the Totnes tight head infringed for the second yellow, then converted to red, Salcombe took their chance to score two good tries through Lee Clarke and Jay Hannon, both converted to bring up the final score of 33-11.
Next up is a week off before Salcombe travel to Paignton on February 1, for a 2.30 kick-off. They are taking a bus and any spectators who want a seat are welcome to go along. Details can be found on the website or from Tom Woods.
Totnes’ next outing is at home against Brixham 2nd XV on Saturday 25.