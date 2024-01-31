Kingsbridge had far too much power for a Falmouth side languishing at the bottom of the table. Winning 57-19 they were simply too strong in all areas of the pitch, writes Fred Robinson.
With total dominance in the tight Kings applied all the early pressure and were soon rewarded as Vincent crashed over to start the scoring. Newman converting.
The returning Newman then put a clever cross kick that was gathered by the alert Coombs and who had Jack Winzer on his inside to take the scoring pass.
A poor restart from Kings fumbling the ball allowed Penryn some respite as they crossed to score their first points. Kings followed up through a good offload from Newman, that was nearly wasted, but rescued by Bewley who went over. Falmouth responded after some poor tackling by Kingsbridge allowed them through to score their second try. Kings although dominant went through a series of attacks but they failed at the last moment as passes went astray or were not delivered.
Their set piece dominance began to tell and led to a series of close calls, and eventually Stu Winzer forced his way over the line. Newman converting. Capping off the first half performance Dan Jarvis, having an impactful game, was over to leave the halftime score 29-12.
The second half started with a bang, as some smart inter passing between the backs saw Fink over with Newman adding the extra. Following on from last week’s strong performance Rich was again to the fore as he burst through and found Buckle for the captain to race through and score. Newman converting.
Falmouth came back with a score of their own, but that was soon a memory as another barnstorming run by Rich saw him over for a well deserved try. Newman converting. Kings finished the game with a Jack Winzer try converted by Newman after Harris, Palmer and Buckle all had a hand in the move leaving the final score 57-19.
An emphatic win.