A poor restart from Kings fumbling the ball allowed Penryn some respite as they crossed to score their first points. Kings followed up through a good offload from Newman, that was nearly wasted, but rescued by Bewley who went over. Falmouth responded after some poor tackling by Kingsbridge allowed them through to score their second try. Kings although dominant went through a series of attacks but they failed at the last moment as passes went astray or were not delivered.