Kingsbridge RFC Ladies 34
Camborne Women 13
AFTER a scrappy match the week prior, High House played host to Camborne, expecting a tight and physical affair, reports Gareth Bewley.
Those expectations were proved right after a tough opening saw the Cornish visitors repeatedly breaching the Blue’s defence. A last-gasp tackle from Zoe Clacy and great steal from Sami Attiwell were all that stood between Camborne and the Kingsbridge line.
Eventually, the pressure told and a hard carry saw the visitors move ahead. An unusually subdued High House crowd seemed uncharacteristically quiet, waiting for a little magic to light up the game.
That magic remained hidden despite some brave tackling from Chloe Inch, playing her best game of the season, and another certain try-saver from Hayley Hopkins amid prolonged attacks from the visitors. The fire of the Cornish attack proved too much and the score moved to 0-10.
The home pack, defying the scoreline, were outstanding all game long and eventually secured some decent ball of their own. Chloe found the perfect pass to Hayley who gleefully ran in to open the Blues scoring.
Was this the spark of magic required to inspire the team?
At half-time, coaches Shute and Masters counselled their charges and what followed was the team’s best half of the season, fuelled by the inspiring counsel of their very own coaching wizards.
Leave aside the score, the Blues came out ready to tackle anything. The second-half kick-off found its way to the impressive Hannah Gale who carried well into contact somehow emerging unscathed on the other side before deftly booting the ball for touch.
With Kings in sight of the Camborne line, some marvellous interplay between Maddie Grant and Hayley saw the latter score and the former convert for a 12-10 lead. The crowd were getting increasingly enthusiastic.
This enthusiasm only built as more under-18s made their senior debut for the club in stunning style. Abi Lethbridge came on to finish a try set up by an excellent charge from Charlotte Budgen. Katie Wreyford brought skill, resilience and energy to the field and it soon became clear the impressive Camborne fire was now burnt.
Chipping over their defence, Hayley chased her own ball down, which was soon moved away by Katie for Chloe to dot down a well-deserved try. A free-kick was excellently gathered by Abi who ran in a second try for a memorable start to her senior career, merely days after turning 18.
Sami was at her best throughout this match and combined well with Tara Wilson for a great final score.
Full credit must go to several players who worked very hard in defence and attack throughout the match. It was a fine team performance of rugged hard work up front and a great sprinkling of magic and energy in the back line, all livened up by yet more notable debuts from the youth section.
Finally, a word for Camborne who made the tough journey to High House with a reduced squad but kept the game tight, physical and enjoyable throughout. Another fine advertisement for women’s rugby!