EXETER Chiefs have confirmed that Ali Hepher has today left the Gallagher Premiership club by mutual consent.
Hepher departs after 16 years at Sandy Park, during which time he helped steer the club to a number of trophies, including the Championship title, two Premiership crowns and the European Champions Cup.
His exit, however, comes hot on the heels of Rob Hunter - who left earlier this month, just four games after taking over from Hepher as head coach - also by mutual consent.
The duo, alongside Director of Rugby Rob Baxter, have played an integral part in the rise of the Devonians in recent years, but both were suspended by the club – pending review – following a record-breaking loss to Gloucester at Kingsholm.
In a statement released today, it cited that Hepher – who was demoted from his role as head coach earlier this season – has decided to take a break from the sport to spend more time with his family and step back from the demands of the professional game.
Chairman and chief executive, Tony Rowe CBE, said: “Ali has contributed immensely to Exeter Rugby Club over a long period of sustained success. His influence on our coaching environment and playing culture has been considerable and I would like to wish him all the best for the future.”
Baxter himself added: “Working alongside Ali for so many seasons has been a genuine privilege. His insight, energy and passion for the game have helped drive this club forward in countless ways and I know everyone here will join me in thanking him for all he’s done.”
Former Newcastle Falcons and Bristol Bears coach Dave Walder is rumoured to be joining the Chiefs for next season, taking over the club’s backs and attack coaching which Hepher used to head up.
Baxter, however, was staying tight-lipped this week on whether Walder had already started work at Sandy Park, even though images put out by the club appeared to show him addressing the players during a training session.
“He wasn't at the game at the weekend,” said Baxter when asked about Walder. “Right here and now we're just getting on with things with the coaching group we've got.
"Things will progress once all those decisions have been made, which are outside of my remit. I’m not involved in what's happening now around what's happening around staffing.”