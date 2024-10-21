Ivybridge are living dangerously in South West One West after a 63-12 home defeat by Brixham dropped them into the bottom two.
It may be early in the season, and promotion and relegation numbers are still uncertain due to the regionalised nature of the South West Divisions, but finishing in the bottom two is generally bad news. The longer Ivybridge remain in the relegation zone, the harder it becomes to climb out.
The fixture list has not been kind to Ivybridge, with the team facing top-six sides almost every week.
However, head coach Davy McGregor will hope their fortunes change this Saturday, as they visit winless Chew Valley – the only team currently below Ivybridge in the table.
Ivybridge were up against it from the outset against Brixham, who raced into a 12-0 lead in the first few minutes.
After a brief lull in which Ivybridge pressed in Brixham’s 22 without reward, the visitors scored two quick tries to extend their advantage to 21-0.
Ivybridge pulled a try back through front-rower Chey Bryce, a former Brixham player, while the Fishermen’s captain, Jordan Watson, was in the sin bin.
However, by half-time, Brixham were 31-5 ahead, despite being down to 14 men after Louie Drennan was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Adam Lilley.
Ivybridge thought they had added another try through James Cantin before the break, but the referee ruled it out.
Brixham, despite having two spells with just 13 men due to yellow cards, kept Ivybridge at bay and extended their lead even with the player deficit.
A late consolation try by Lilley, converted by Ben Fellows, brought some respectability to the scoreline, but it was another tough day for the Bridge.
Neil Thomson, Ivybridge’s senior team manager, found some positives in an otherwise difficult match.
“We kept our discipline well, and I think, for the first time this season, we conceded fewer penalties than the opposition and had no yellow cards,” said Thomson.
“Our line-out ball improved as the game went on, but we lost two attacking line-outs five metres out in the first half, which was disappointing. We also scored a try just before half-time, but the ref didn’t see it grounded.”
Injuries were another issue for Ivybridge, limiting their ability to make tactical substitutions. Bryce went off, leaving them with 14 men, and Cantin was one of several players who played on despite knocks.
Thomson also acknowledged Brixham’s strengths: “They got into our 22 six times in the first half and scored four times due to poor tackling. We, on the other hand, got into their 22 quite a few times but made too many unforced errors. Brixham’s back line had great pace and always looked dangerous.”
Meanwhile, Ivybridge 2nd XV were left without a game as Plymstock Oaks were unable to raise a team for their Devon Two fixture at Horsham Fields.