In Division Two, you have to read the whole story and then look at the numbers- Barton Athletic are an incredible 17 points clear with four games to play and then here comes the but. Mount Gould have 13 games to play, East Allington Utd 2nds have 10 games to play, Liverton Utd & Watcombe Wanderers 2nds have 11 games to play and Babbacombe Corries have eight games to play so it’s possible that Barton Athletic, who have led the division all season, could be caught by a few teams.