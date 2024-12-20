LAST weekend’s draw with Shepton Mallet was a first outing in a month for Ivybridge Town owing to multiple postponements but now they have two games in quick succession to close out 2024.
Welton Rovers will visit Erme Valley tomorrow and the Western Football League doesn’t make for good reading for the Somerset-based team, having lost all of their 23 games to date, amassing a goal difference of -101.
From one extreme to another as the Greens then take on league leaders Brixham AFC on Boxing Day. Brixham boast a record of 13-4-3 and are one point ahead of both Portishead Town and Barnstaple Town.
Ivybridge themselves are mid-table in 11th and so, on paper, these are two fairly routine games to predict, but the beauty of sport is the unpredictability after all.
MOVING over to the South West Peninsula League Premier East and whilst there are four games on the 21st and a further six on the 26th, Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police won’t take to the field again until Saturday 28 when they host Bovey Tracey AFC.
A defeat in the Walter C Parson League Cup at the hands of Penzance AFC may have shut down Stoke’s ridiculous winning streak but they remain in a rich vein of form, having won eight of their last nine and with just one loss in their last 13 games played.
The way that SG&TP have turned it on as taken them up to fourth in the table whilst Bovey are in 12th, 16 points between the two.
SOUTH Devon Football League action will resume in the new year, on January 4, whilst Dartmouth AFC have one more game left in 2024, a visit to Topsham Town tomorrow.