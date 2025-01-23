BUCKLAND Athletic are at Homers Heath once again this weekend and will be determined to right the wrongs of last weekend.
Shepton Mallet departed Newton Abbot with all three points after a 1-0 victory and so the Bucks have a point to prove when a struggling St Blazey side visit next.
Sticking with the Western Football League and Wayne Gamble’s Ivybridge Town are headed to Welton Rovers, the only team below St. Blazey in the standings having lost all 26 games to date, amassing a goal difference of -127. It is easy enough to disrespect Welton but their determination to keep going despite defeat after defeat is truly admirable.
Moving over to the South West Peninsula League Premier East and rock-bottom Axminster Town head to Newton Abbot Spurs, the latter always being resolute at The Rec.
Toby Pullman scored all four goals last time out as Spurs beat Honiton Town and Honiton will return to South Devon on Saturday, weather permitting of course, taking on Teignmouth AFC.
Elsewhere, the Tavistock Times will battle it out against the Mid-Devon Advertiser at Simmons Park, Okehampton Argyle hoping to overcome injury issues and other problems when they take on Matt Hayden’s Bovey Tracey AFC on home turf.
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police head to Torrington AFC, looking to build up another impressive unbeaten streak after Bishops Lydeard broke their last one on the 18th.
For Tavistock AFC, there was some mid-week controversy, the referee abandoning their home game versus Bristol Manor Farm in the early stages with the latter team leading 1-0 due to extreme fog, only for it to clear shortly after.
The Lambs are six points clear of safety and face Shaftesbury next, the club closest to them, making it a fixture of huge importance.
Kingsteignton Athletic have a second consecutive local derby to contend as they host Newton Abbot Spurs 2nd XI this weekend- the Rams beat Newton 66 4-1 in the South Devon Football League Premier last weekend.
Also in the SDFL top-flight, Beesands Rovers welcome 66 to their Loddiswell home and East Allington United head to Elburton Villa 2nd XI.
Other fixtures of note in the SDFL include Ivybridge Town 2nd XI (11th) vs Brixham Town (10th) in Division One, Harbertonford (8th) vs Liverton United (4th) in Division Two, Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nd XI (3rd) vs Ashburton (1st) in Division Three and Chudleigh Athletic 2nd XI (4th) vs the 13-0-0 Kingskerswell side (1st) in Division Four.
Finally, to the Devon Football League, where Bere Alston United, Ipplepen Athletic and Dartmouth AFC are all action.
The first two, a struggling pair at the foot of the table, take on Beer Albion at home and Budleigh Salterton away respectively.
For Robbie Bowker’s Dartmouth, a home game against Plymstock United beckons, a team six places and 16 points worse off than them in the DFL.