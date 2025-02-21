TYPICAL English weather led to postponements here, there and everywhere last weekend and we may well see a repeat in the footballing world this time around.
Assuming the weather doesn’t come into play, Buckland Athletic will be debuting their “Forever Yellow Day” (link) when Brislington FC visit them at Homers Heath tomorrow.
Brislington enjoyed a 1-0 victory at St Blazey on Saturday, February 15 courtesy of a first-half strike from Jordan Scadding whilst Buckland saw their home clash with Nailsea & Tickenham rained off.
Nine places and 10 points separate the pair, not to mention that Dan Hart’s men won the reverse fixture 3-1 in mid-October so they’ll fancy their chances of repeating the feat.
Also in the Western Football League and Ivybridge Town are scheduled to travel to the aforementioned Nailsea before they enjoy three games at Erme Valley on the spin. Nailsea and Ivybridge are ninth and 10th respectively at the time of writing, making for an enticing affair.
In the Southern League South, Tavistock AFC will be keen to build on their run of just one defeat in five when they go to Willand Rovers on Saturday.
The Lambs were beaten by a single goal when the pair met back in November at Langsford Park but Tavi are in touching distance of Willand currently and have shored up at the back in recent weeks.
Walter C Parson South West Peninsula League Premier East outfit Newton Abbot Spurs have a weekend off with both Okehampton Argyle and Bridport FC able to take advantage of this and jump above them when they face Axminster Town and Bishops Lydeard respectively.
Argyle have certainly had the boat rocked recently but a meeting with the rock-bottom side could be the confidence boost they need. Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police meanwhile are full of confidence and could move further clear of fourth-placed Spurs if they win at Middlezoy Rovers. It has to be said though that Spurs, who have just announced that manager Marc Revell will be stepping down at the end of the season, have numerous games in hand.
Matt Hayden’s Bovey Tracey AFC host Crediton United at Mill Marsh Park and their South Devon rivals Teignmouth AFC have a date with Torrington AFC.
One of the few South Devon Football League fixtures that is sure to survive pits Paignton Saints against Newton Rovers at the Coach Road all-weather pitch, for a 2:30 kick off. Sitting in 8th and 11th respectively, the pair could both do with a win to seize some upward momentum.
Cup action awaits fellow Division Two twosome Harbertonford and Liverton United, the former hosting Mount Gould in the Lidstone Cup and the latter heading to top-division Kingsteignton Athletic in the Herald Cup.
Talking of the Premier Division and two standout fixtures involve Newton Abbot 66 and Newton Spurs 2nds, both of whom have a claim for the title. Current leaders Ilsington Villa visit Spurs at The Rec and second-placed 66 take on rock-bottom Elburton Villa.
Other fixtures of note in the SDFL include Ivybridge Town 2nd XI vs WBB in the Dartmouth Cup, Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nd XI (3rd) vs Drake FC (2nd) in Division Three and Chudleigh Athletic 2nd XI (4th) vs Templer Way (2nd) in Division Four.
Finally, to the Devon Football League, where Ipplepen Athletic and Dartmouth AFC will be on their travels.
Struggling Ipplepen visit title hopefuls University of Exeter, Dartmouth look to exact swift revenge over Beer Albion and Bere Alston United are at home, looking to pull of a surprise against league leaders Alphington.