TOM Cleverley says he fully understands the frustrations of Plymouth Argyle fans after their latest 3-0 defeat at Home Park to Northampton Town in Sky Bet League One.
Audible boos rang around the stadium at the final whistle – with sections of the crowd remaining behind to vent their anger at both Cleverley and the Argyle board.
On a day to forget, the loss was compounded when Pilgrims’ top scorer, Lorent Tolaj, was sent off for violent conduct 20 minutes into the second half.
Cleverley, appointed head coach in the summer, admitted the scale of the disappointment when he spoke after the game.
“No-one will shoulder that more than me and I have to accept that. It’s a real tough period for the club, for the supporters. Incredible numbers today, incredible support, I understand their frustrations,” he said.
“I’m emotionally low. On the scale, it’s pretty near as low as I have been in my football career, but I enjoy the responsibility of being the person that can do something about it.
“I wake up tomorrow as the person who has a key role in turning this around. That’s what drives me on, that's what keeps me going.”
Chairman Simon Hallett had flown in from the United States to watch the game, which saw Northampton seal victory thanks to goals from Tom Evans, Jordan Willis and substitute Elliott List.
Tolaj's red card is a massive blow to Argyle – the Swiss striker has been a rare bright spot in a difficult season for Argyle, who have scored just four goals in their past nine games, all of them scored by the 24-year-old.
It means the £1m-plus signing from Port Vale in the summer will be banned for the League One games against Bradford City, Wycombe Wanderers and Rotherham United.
“I’m not going to dress this one up, I’m disappointed with him and he knows why,” said Cleverley.
