“It’s a little step back, but nobody was expecting to ride from win to win after every three days,” added Muslic. “We are in a better place than we were a couple of weeks ago. We are competitive right now and we have closed the gap, a lot of teams are involved in this scenario. I think six or seven of them at least. It’s just up to us to keep a cool mind and then we will collect the points we need to stay up.”