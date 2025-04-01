Ivybridge Town rounded off their home league fixtures in style with a 5-2 victory over Barnstaple Town in the Jewson Western League on Saturday, their first in six games.
It was not a great start for Ivybridge, who had an early strike disallowed through a controversial offside decision. Then Barnstaple were awarded a penalty for a harsh handball incident with Stuart Bowker converting the eighth minute spot kick.
But Ivybridge stuck to their task and Bailey Mabin equalised with a close range shot in the 17th minute.
Two more goals followed in quick succession just before half-time with a penalty by Harry Jeffrey in the 45th minute followed in the second minute of added time by Owen Pritchard rounding off some good work by Ollie Aplin.
Barnstaple were given a lifeline in the 58th minute in bizarre circumstances. Referee Michael Lazarus initially appeared to award Ivybridge a free kick near the half-way line, but the kick actually went the other way and was quickly taken by Barnstaple, who caught the Ivybridge defence off guard,
That allowed Ryan Keates to break clear in the home penalty area, where he was halted by goalkeeper Jordan Duffey at the expense of a penalty, which Bowker duly converted.
Ivybridge responded in style with further goals from substitutes Sean Thomson (62) and Rio Daly (74).
Ivybridge joint manager Wayne Gamble was delighted to see his sides return to winning ways with a five-goal haul, saying:
“This performance has been coming for a long time. We were fantastic from minute one today. We have not been finding our best level with free-flowing football but today everything clicked. Bailey Mabin led the line and is getting that extra bit of sharpness now. He was fantastic and was in the right place at the right time to get a tap in.”
Regarding the penalty by Jeffrey, Gamble commented: “Harry’s dead ball striking is very good and he took his penalty really well. Then Ollie Aplin provided a great ball in for Owen Pritchard to score.”
Regarding the second half goals, Gamble said: “Sean Thomson hit one first time and bent it around the ’keeper for a fabulous goal. Rio Daly came off the bench with some fire and he has just come back from an injury.”
Also coming off the bench as second half substitutes were Rhys McShane, who would have started but he had been unwell all week, and Callum Merrin, who has returned to Ivybridge from Elburton Villa.
The Ivybridge man of the match was skipper and centre half Scott Pocock, who impressed throughout and was particularly dominant in the air.
Overall, Gamble was satisfied with team’s performance ahead of Wednesday’s Devon County St Luke’s Cup semi-final against Southern League Bideford at Erme Valley (7.45).
“I am generally pleased to sign off with that as our last home league game of the season,” said Gamble. We have picked up a bit of form before the Bideford game. It has been a tough season, but this is going in the right direction. The youngsters in our team at the age we have got means it is going to be special during the next few years. Regarding the semi-final against Bideford. They are in a league above us and are expected to beat us. We are the underdogs. There is no pressure on us. We will have a bit of freedom and enjoy the game.”