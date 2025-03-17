IVYBRIDGE Town 2nd XI were eliminated from the Herald Cup at the hands of Bovey Tracey on Saturday, March 15.
The pair crossed paths at Mill Marsh Park and John Agpoon scored both goals for Bovey who advance to the quarter-finals as a result.
Elsewhere, Plymouth Phoenix and Waldon Athletic booked their spots in the semi-finals of the competition with wins over Kingsteignton Athletic and Buckfastleigh Rangers respectively. Waldon and Buckfastleigh were locked together at one apiece after 120 minutes and so it took a penalty shootout to separate the pair.
Meanwhile, there was plenty of South Devon Football League action as well with both Totnes & Dartington and Beesands Rovers enjoying 2-0 successes in the Premier Division.
T&D hosted Chudleigh Athletic at Foxhole and moved ahead of rivals East Allington United thanks to a brace from James Blackshaw. East Allington hosted Newton Abbot Spurs 2nd XI and blew a 2-0 advantage to lose 4-3, Callum Noyce scoring a second-half hat-trick for Spurs whilst Finley Bullen (2) and Finn Bullingham scored for the home side.
Beesands headed to Elburton Villa, knowing a victory would take them above the Plymouth-based side and off of the bottom table and that is exactly what happened. Louis Brace and Matt Tilley were on target in Rovers’ second win of a rocky campaign.
Division Two also pitted the bottom two against each other with Ipplepen Athletic 2nd XI moving four points clear of Buckfastleigh Rangers 2nd XI after a 1-0 win.
Draws were on the menu for Harbertonford and East Allington United 2nd XI as the South Hams duo embarked on their travels.
The former took on Babbacombe Corries at Armada Park and put a dent in their title hopes, Sebastian Looker scoring for the visitors in a 1-1 affair.
At Coach Road, the Devon FA HQ, East Allington took on Paignton Saints and the points were shared in this six-goal thriller. Daniel Bastin, Jake Blamey and Andrew Hawkins netted for the Pirates who have five games in hand on leaders Barton Athletic and so could well throw their hat in ring for the title.
The local lot didn’t fare quite as well in Division Three with both T&D 2nd XI and Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nd XI losing by three-goal deficits. T&D are now five points behind 5th-placed Elburton 3rds after losing away to them 3-0 whilst Drake leapfrog Stoke in the push for top spot by defeating them 4-1. Alexander McKerrell scored for Stoke on an afternoon to forget at Broadley Lane.
Kingskerswell FC may well have wrapped up the Division Four title but at the other, Kingsbridge & Kellaton United could end the campaign on a high as they beat Waldon Athletic on Saturday.
Looking ahead to next weekend now and T&D vs Kingsteignton Athletic in the Premier Division could well be an intriguing clash, the same going for Ivybridge Town 2nd XI’s Division One visit to WBB.
Harbertonford have an opportunity to work their way up the Division Two landscape when they welcome rock-bottom side Buckfastleigh Rangers 2nd XI to the Steve Jane Memorial Ground.
In Division Three, Stoke 2nds and T&D 2nds visit Newton Abbot 66 2nds and South Brent respectively plus Kingsbridge & Kellaton could make it two wins on the spin as they meet the side below them Barton.
Finally, East Allington 1s are playing in the Herald Cup and their 2s take to the field for Lidstone Cup action.