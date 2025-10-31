Cleverley admits that defensive improvements are crucial for the team’s resurgence. “We’ve won seven games this season, four in the league, but we’ve lost nine – far too many. Tightening up defensively is our number one priority. It’s a team-wide responsibility, not just the defenders. Soft goals have hurt us, and we need to improve our structure and balance. The players are taking full ownership, and together we can address these issues.”