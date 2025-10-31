PLYMOUTH Argyle head coach Tom Cleverley believes a strong performance in this season’s FA Cup could provide the lift his team needs after a challenging period in Sky Bet League Two.
Ahead of tomorrow’s first round trip to Wycombe Wanderers, Cleverley, who has fond memories of the competition from his own playing career, says he’s convinced the competition can serve as a catalyst for renewed confidence and momentum.
“It’s fantastic,” he told Argyle TV. “You remember as a kid watching the coaches travel to the stadium, the team hotels in the morning – the beauty of the FA Cup has never left me. I’ve seen it galvanise clubs before. At Villa, a cup run lifted the whole squad, and last year at Argyle it almost had the same effect. A positive cup run can mirror improvements in league form and get the team back into winning habits.”
Argyle enjoyed a memorable cup run last season, starting in the third round and defeating Premier League sides Brentford and Liverpool before narrowly losing to Manchester City.
While league form ultimately saw the club relegated under former manager Miron Muslic, the New Year surge coincided with that thrilling FA Cup journey, highlighting the motivational power of the competition.
Cleverley admits that defensive improvements are crucial for the team’s resurgence. “We’ve won seven games this season, four in the league, but we’ve lost nine – far too many. Tightening up defensively is our number one priority. It’s a team-wide responsibility, not just the defenders. Soft goals have hurt us, and we need to improve our structure and balance. The players are taking full ownership, and together we can address these issues.”
Despite recent league struggles, Cleverley sees cause for optimism. Argyle remain one of the most creative sides in the league, ranking highly for chances created and expected goals, and he believes this attacking threat, combined with greater defensive solidity, can turn results in their favour.
Looking ahead to Adams Park, Cleverley knows Wycombe will provide a stern test. “It’s never an easy place to go – high tempo, high energy, aggressive football. They like to play, but we have to stand up to all those challenges. A strong cup performance could be the spark we need to lift our league form and reignite belief across the squad.”
