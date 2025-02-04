IT WAS the turn of the divisional cups to kick off this week in the South Devon Football League, offering all teams the shortest route to glory, reports Alastair Muirden.
Beesands Rovers, who are currently at the foot of the Premier Division, enjoyed a victory in the George Belli Cup but they had to play extra-time and penalties to get there.
The game ended 4-4 and then the Bees won the shootout with a perfect five to advance whilst Newton Spurs beat local rivals 66 3-0.
Ilsington Villa came out on top in a 3-2 home win versus Buckfastleigh Rangers, Daniel Langford bagged all three goals for the Moorlanders who stay on course for a league and cup double.
East Allington Utd 2nds are safely through in the Division Two Lidstone Cup. A-2 nil home win against Paignton Saints 2nds, thanks to strikes from Daniel Bastin and Jake Blamey, sees the young Pirates continue with their impressive season.
Liverton Utd had a gargantuan success as they overcame Buckfastleigh Rangers 2nd XI by a whopping nine goals to one. Jamie Passmore had four and Graham Mercieca had three.
Kingsteignton Athletic 2nds join the two Plymouth teams in the next round of Division Three’s Ronald Cup, courtesy of a 3–1 victory at Totnes and Dartington 2nds. Strikes from Harry Bannister, Mark Prowse and Ryan Sanders keep the young Rams on course for a great season.
The only league fixture to be played in Division Three saw the top two go head-to-head in a pulsating game that ended up a 1–1 draw and the top of the table remains as it was, Ashburton (34pts) ahead of second-placed Stoke Gabriel TP (27pts).
In Division Four’s Les Bishop Cup, it went to form for Kingskerswell who scored nine goals without reply against Broadhempston Utd. Kingsbridge & Kellaton Utd were beaten in the solitary Division Four league clash meanwhile, falling 5-1 to Teign Village.